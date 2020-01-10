April 5, 1936 — January 6, 2020

Our Mama, Patsy Arlene Wallace, 83, of Lebanon Oregon, was received in Heaven and reunited with her husband, Gregg, on January 6th, 2020.

She is survived by her 5 children: Terri, Mark, Cheryl, Kelly and Annette. Patsy was also blessed with 13 grandchildren: Sarah, Kristy, Nichole, Heather, Jessica, Samantha, David, Christopher, Dakota, Ryan, Pamela, Talon and Emily, along with 17 great-grandchildren.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patsy is preceded in death by her first husband, James Dobbins; her second husband, Gregg Wallace; son Michael and daughter, Pamela.

Patsy was born in Alvarado, Texas on April 5, 1936. She married at the age of 18, to James Dobbins, an Army soldier, and traveled throughout the states and out of the country. After seven children, she later divorced and was remarried to Gregg Wallace, a retired Marine.

Patsy had a very kind and beautiful soul, who would do anything for her family. She was the most unselfish, giving, gentle but stubborn lady you'd ever meet. She was very much loved and will be missed every single day. We love you Mama, rest now and be at peace.

The family will gather and share memories but ask that only they and very close friends be in attendance. Please contact one of her children for any further information. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patsy Wallace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.