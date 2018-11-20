August 16, 1935 — November 18, 2018
Patsy Ann Brown, 83, of Lebanon passed away Sunday.
She was born on August 16, 1935 in Marenisco, Michigan, the daughter of Eino and Dorotha Susanna (Curl) Saily.
Her family moved Sweet Home when Patsy was twelve. She has also lived in Alaska and Washington, as well as Cascadia, Brownsville and Lebanon.
Patsy married Stan Reck and they had three children. They later divorced.
She later met Buryl M. Brown and they married in 1984.
She was Queen of her Red Hat Society. She was a member of the Sweet Home VFW ladies auxiliary, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Sweet Home’s Genealogical Society. She spent many hours doing genealogy and family history. She owned a candy shop, Pats Fancy Sweets. She was involved in Boy Scouts.
She loved going to yard sales and collecting things especially bears.
Patsy is survived by daughters, Melinda Johnson of Sweet Home, and Lucille and her husband Matt Oeder of Albany; sister, Helen and her husband Rod Ewan of Jefferson; eight grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buryl Brown in 2007; sons, Walter S. Reck in 2011 and Baby George E. Reck in 1952.
The family would like to thank her dear friends, Marcia and Brian McCormick, her Red Hat Society family, and Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House for all their care and love.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. on Monday, November 26 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lebanon. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Committal will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice or Sweet Home Genealogical Society. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.