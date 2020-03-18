June 10, 2001 – February 18, 2020
Patrick Verne Lindsay, 18, of Shedd, passed away on February 18, 2020. Patrick was born in Albany, on June 10, 2001.
He was a kind and loving person who provided 18 ½ years of joy to those who knew him. He left his life on earth way too soon.
Patrick was a senior at Central Linn High School where he was active in FFA and led a tractor safety class. He was a hard worker and natural leader who enjoyed farming and was adept at driving and helping to maintain farm vehicles for the family farm. Patrick embraced life with confidence and unbounded enthusiasm and had a wide variety of interests including learning to fly through the Young Eagles program. He was knowledgeable and conversant about WWII, including battles, airplanes, tanks, and other military hardware. When visiting family in Tucson, Arizona, he many times went to the Pima Air and Space Museum where he liked to talk with veterans and earned their respect with his interest and knowledge.
Patrick is survived by his mother, Christie Casey Lindsay and father, Bob Lindsay, Jr.; his sisters, Caitlin Johnson and Madison Lindsay; brothers, Casey Johnson, Christopher Lindsay, and Brandon Lindsay; grandparents, Verne and Georgeann Casey, and Bob Lindsay, Sr., as well as several nephews and a niece.
Memorial services were held on February 25, 2020 at the Oakville Presbyterian Church with Pastor John Carpenter officiating. Private interment was at the Oakville Cemetery. Arrangements were made by Fisher Funeral Home.
Donations in Patrick’s name may be made to the Patrick Lindsay Memorial Scholarship fund:
Central Linn Jr/Sr High School
Attn: Patrick Lindsay Memorial Scholarship
32433 Highway 228
Halsey, Oregon 97348
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.