August 21, 1936 — April 13, 2019
Patrick Lee Cline, 82, of Albany, passed away at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
He was born in Tenino, Washington, to Ben and Sarah Cline. He graduated high school in Umatilla, Oregon, and college from Southern Washington Junior College.
He married Lentha Coleman in September 1971. She was the love of his life and they will now be together for eternity. They raised four children together, Lillie Lyons (Harold), Howard Dooley, Judy Dickens, and Lisa Bergh (Jeffery).
He served in the United States Army for three years, from August 1953 to August 1956, when he was honorably discharged. During his service, he was in the Korean War and received the National Defense Service Medal and Army Occupation Medal (Germany).
He worked at the Greater Oregon newspaper as a production manager for many years, and then worked as the lead electrician for Oregon Freeze Dry from 1977 until his retirement.
He loved working with his hands whether it be with wood or working in the yard. He built many beautiful things from wood ranging from picture frames to jewelry boxes and a hope chest. He also was good at repairing things. He had a vast array of knowledge including automobiles, plumbing, appliances, etc., and could fix/repair most anything.
He is survived by his children, Lillie Lyons, Howard Dooley, Judy Dickens, Lisa Bergh, Ann Cline, and La Roy Cline; his brothers, Rick Cline, Bill Cline, and Harold Lyons; his sisters, Sue Andrews, Dolly Strausbaugh, Donna Goodsell, and Frankie Lyons; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lentha; his parents, Ben and Sarah Cline; and his brother, Benjamin Cline.
The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. The viewing is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).