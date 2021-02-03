Patrick K. Curran

January 5, 1937 - January 29, 2021
Pat succumbed to a long battle with COPD on Friday, 1-29-2021, at his home in Corvallis.
Pat was born in Los Angeles, California, to Thomas and Marie Curran. Pat was the third child in a family of three. Pat was preceded in death by his brother Stanley Curran; sister Frances Douglas; and daughter Christy Bonnell.
Pat attended Poly High School in Long Beach, California, and served in the Air Force where he became a Staff Sergeant. After the service he attended Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California. He graduated with a 4 year degree in carpentry. He was also nominated as apprentice of the year. He was a framing contractor as well as a licensed General Contractor in both California and Oregon. He spent more than 50 years in the construction industry. In his later years he worked as a project manager helping many large companies with their projects. Upon moving to Oregon he worked as a Superintendent to Harman Homes. In his later years he was a Site Maintenance Manager for Samaritan Village Retirement in Corvallis. Pat and June as team managers for Samaritan Village were recognized in 2008 by Oregon Housing & Community Services as one of the best housing providers in the State of Oregon. This award was based on maintenance, accounting and customer service to its clients. Pat always enjoyed working with the Seniors and made many friends while working there. Those friendships lasted throughout his life.
In 2010 he was a nominee for Senior First Citizen by various business and citizens of Corvallis. Pat was honored at a wonderful dinner put on by the Corvallis – Benton Chamber Coalition. He appreciated the many who recognized him for this.
Pat also was happy to volunteer his skills and time for those he felt were in need of it. He spent a year in South Central LA training the minorities on how to get jobs. Most of these were Black or of Spanish decent. He was able to acquire more than 200 jobs for his students who appreciated his efforts to help them. He felt it was a year out of his life well spent.
Pat had acquired a hobby of well winching. He was called upon in California a lot by those who had very low water levels and was able to find water for them. He also was called in by the City of Hemet, California, when they were about to put in new wells and wanted a second opinion where to dig. It was something he really enjoyed and was able to save money for several people.
Pat is survived by his wife June of Corvallis; daughters Cindy McGrath (Ray) of Bend, Oregon, Katie Stoller (Ted) of Redmond, Oregon, Diana Curran (Jeff) of Maui, Hawaii, Marie Pesek (Alvin) of Terribone, Oregon; sons Patrick Curran (Marie) of Keizer, Oregon, Tim Curran of Goldendale, Washington, Casey Curran (Theresa) of Willamina, Oregon, and stepson Jered Soehl (Kami) of Albany, Oregon. He loved his grandchildren of which he had 19 and 16 great-grandchildren.
DeMoss-Durdan is in charge of funeral plans, and interment for the immediate family is at Twin Oaks Cemetery. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis, Oregon. All are welcome to attend. For those who cannot a Zoom will be available.
Those wishing to make a gift in Pat's memory can direct them to their favorite charity.