July 19, 1971 - April 9, 2023

In humanity's battle against cancer, we lost a Great Warrior to glioblastoma - a particularly aggressive form of brain cancer. Pat's remaining generals - wife Mariia, two sons Gregory and Samson, sister Dragonfly, and parents Roland and Janice - will continue to carry his standards.

After 3 years of relentless struggle, Pat's final message to the World was: Kindness Matters.

For those actively fighting a Cancer Battle or wondering if there is a way to keep the cancer-induced darkness at bay, feel free to look up "Pat Leathrum" on Facebook.

Instead of flowers, please consider supporting Camp Kesem, Chinos Cause for Cancer, Aitana North American Children's Association (ANACA), Whiteside Theatre (Corvallis), The Majestic Theatre (Corvallis), and C2C Trail (Corvallis). These organizations brought us a lot of joy and gave us strength to carry on.