August 9, 1938 — September 12, 2019
Patrick James Dadey, 81, of Lebanon passed away on September 12 at his home.
He was born in Warroad, Minnesota on August 9, 1938 to Joseph and Gladys Dadey. He attended schools in Minnesota until his family moved to Lebanon in 1956. He graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1957.
Pat was a member of the National Guard until he joined the Navy in January of 1958. During his active duty, he was stationed at Lakehurst, New Jersey and Quonset Point, Rhode Island. He was in Naval Aviation as part of a blimp squadron. In 1962, he was released from active duty to Naval Reserve. He was honorably discharged from the Naval Reserve in September 1982 after 30 years as an Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st class.
On his way to Lakehurst, he met his wife, Betty, in a bus station in Chicago. They were married in Toms River, New Jersey on August 23, 1959.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years; his daughters, Nancy Dadey; Joan Hoff (Mike); Rebecca Cook (Troy); Patricia Modey (Bill); Joyce Sjoberg (Kari); and son, Mike Dadey (Mechele); nine grandchildren, Goel (Tracey) and Graham Boucher, Andrew and Grant Hoff, Justin Atterberry (Adrianna), Marie Dadey (Alex), Bethany Cook, Ceara Adamson and Melanie Sjoberg; and four great-grandchildren, Jordan, Rowan, Jackson and Lilith; brothers, Leo Dadey (Kathy) and Dan Dadey; sisters, Rose Nixon, Elizabeth Israel and Sarah Healy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; mother; and brother, Paul Ranum.
You have free articles remaining.
As a civilian, Pat spent most of his time as a truck driver. He drove log truck for Jack Adams, Don Rose, Bear Logging, GraWahl Trucking and Titus Trucking. He was part owner of Dadey & Clark Trucking and operated a self-loading log truck. He always asked people where they lived and then would say where he had hauled the closet log from. Pat also had a family farm and tree farm.
He was a member of St Edwards Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Small Woodlands Association, Western Livestock Association, Naval Airship Association, NERA and Fleet Reserve Association.
He traveled extensively, loved museums and places of historical significance. He loved spending time with his family, his animals, reading and sharing his knowledge with anyone willing to listen. He was a walking encyclopedia.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 11 at St Edward Catholic Church followed by a luncheon in the church hall and burial at Sand Ridge Cemetery.
Donations may be made in his name to St Vincent de Paul, 100 S. Main, Lebanon.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Patrick Dadey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.