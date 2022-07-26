Patrick J. Thoma

April 9, 1986 - July 24, 2022

Patrick Josef Thoma, 36, of Lebanon, died July 24, 2022 in Corvallis.

Patrick was born April 9, 1986 in Lebanon, Oregon. Patrick had primarily live in Lebanon his entire life graduating for Lebanon High School in 2004. Patrick had worked locally at various grocery stores and was working at Albany WinCo at the time of his death.

Patrick enjoyed making war history models, playing video games and online gaming, science fiction and fantasy, drinking craft beers, living in Oregon, nature, traveling and was a University of Oregon fan.

He is survived by his fiancé Allison Angus; mother Brenda Ireland; brother Zachery Maurice and sister Kaitlin Thoma. His father Donovan preceded him in death.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. There will be a luncheon reception to follow at the Lebanon Four Square Church. We ask that all of those who wish to attend bring pictures and stories to share. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.