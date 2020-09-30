Patrick Harris

March 18, 1955 – September 10, 2020

Patrick (Rick) Marlowe Harris was born March 18, 1955 in Eugene, Oregon. He was welcomed into Heaven on September 10, 2020 after a courageous battle with melanoma.

Rick spent most of his childhood living in Corvallis, Oregon, then moved to Eugene, Oregon for his 8th grade year. He attended Lebanon Union High School, in Lebanon, Oregon, graduating in 1973. Rick met the love of his life while at LUHS, and Rick and Jan married in 1978. Rick graduated from Linfield College with a degree in teaching. Shortly after, Rick and Jan relocated to Newberg, Oregon where Rick was hired for his first teaching job at Newberg High School. He spent the entirety of his career, 36 years, with the Newberg School District. He taught English and health before he began teaching elementary PE at Dundee and Ewing Young Elementary. Rick also spent many years coaching football, baseball, and middle school basketball.

Most notably, Rick loved Jesus Christ with all his heart and soul, and tried to emulate the love of Christ in everything he did. He passionately pursued Biblical knowledge, and loved sharing the love of Jesus with others.