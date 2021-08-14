April 14, 1959 – July 26, 2021

Patrick Dean Bartlett passed away on July 26th at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.

Patrick was born April 14, 1959 in Torrance, California, to Robert E. and Patricia (Hirsch) Bartlett. Patrick grew up in Garden Grove, California, graduating from Mater Dei High School in 1978. He moved to Oregon to be with his family in 2005.

Patrick leaves to mourn his son Kenny (Annabelle) and granddaughter Valeria; his mother Patricia, and his siblings, Nick (Chris), Randy (Tess), Dennis, Tim (Brenda), Monica (Ron) Duerr, and many nieces and nephews.

His father Bob and brother Bobby preceded him in death.

Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 25, 2021, a memorial mass will follow at 11:00 a.m., both at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon.

Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church for the Paul Maher Scholarship Fund and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.