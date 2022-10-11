Patrick Arthur McGrory

January 2, 1940 – October 8, 2022

Our beloved brother, uncle, cousin, and friend passed away on October 8, 2022.

Patrick was born on January 2, 1940, in Alliance, Box Butte, Nebraska to Patrick E. and Thelma (Fenner) McGrory. The family moved to Oregon circa 1941 and eventually settled on the family farm on Big Brother Lane in Lebanon in 1947. As a child, Patrick served as an altar boy at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Lebanon.

Patrick attended Lebanon Union High School before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1958. He served for ten years in a career full of exploits, eventually receiving a field commission to Second Lieutenant.

He first visited his McGrory relatives in Northern Ireland in 1965 and returned again for a trip with his mother.

After the USMC, Patrick moved to Washington state, living in the Thurston and King County area. He worked a variety of jobs before creating his own general contracting business.

Patrick spent the last 20 years in Lebanon. He attended Linn Benton Community College, placing on the honor roll, and earned an Associate of Applied Science Accounting Technology in 2005. Then, he worked as a Master Tax Advisor for HR Block (Albany office) and in real estate.

He will be missed by four brothers, three sisters, 12 nephews, five nieces-and so many Fenner and McGrory cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Richard.

Viewing will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM and Rosary will be at 7:00 PM on Friday, October 14, at the Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon, Oregon. The date and time for a funeral mass will be announced later.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org

or via mail at Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar St., Americus, GA 31709-3543.