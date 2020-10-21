Patricia Oas

1923 – 2020

Pat Oas passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of October 7, 2020, at 97 years old. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Jan Woods and husband Gene of Corvallis, Oregon and Karen Stockbridge and husband Kurt of Palos Verdes Estates, California. She is also survived by her grandchildren Katie Woods, Mark Woods (Sarra), Kyle Stockbridge and Phil Stockbridge and several nieces and nephews.

Pat was born and raised in Berkeley, California, the youngest daughter of Edythe and Vincent Cooley. She attended business school, as her parents did not allow her to attend college. After graduating, she went on to work for the railroad in the San Francisco Bay Area.

After the death of Jan's father, mother and daughter were blessed when Pat married Einar Oas Jr. (Hank) and after Karen was born they moved to the East Bay community of Orinda where they raised their girls in a spotless home filled with love and happiness.