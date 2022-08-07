Patricia Mauney Bresler Buchan

February 29, 1928 - July 20, 2022

Oregonian, Patty M. Bresler Buchan passed away July 20, 2022 at her home in Springfield. Born February 29, 1928 in Eugene, a leap year baby, Patty was the only child to Frank and Mary (Walker) Mauney.

Her young years were spent at Hills Creek Lumber Camp and by her maternal grandparents' homestead near Pleasant Hill until her family moved to Springfield so Patty could attend school. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1946. She attended the University of Oregon and received her Early Education degree from Southern Oregon College of Education in Ashland.

She married Francis E. Bresler November 22, 1950, they moved to Lebanon in 1952. Patty was an elementary school teacher, teaching mostly fifth grade, for 25 years. The family enjoyed camping, skiing, and hiking the Pacific Crest trails. During the summer of 1968 the family traveled throughout the United States. Over the years Patty cheered for the Ducks at many track, football and basketball events.

Patty and Francis became members of the Metolius River Homeowners Association in 1973 when they purchased a cabin at Camp Sherman. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2000. Francis passed away the following year.

Patty married Arnold D. Buchan January 13, 2006; together they constructed a new cabin on the original cabin site which Arnie called Patty's Palace. Arnie passed away March 11, 2008. Patty moved to Springfield in 2016.

Patty was a survivor of polio, lung cancer, a mitraclip heart procedure and covid. She loved her children, extended family, friends, her fraternal sisters and brothers, her GMC truck and the Metolius River.

Patty was the longest living member of the Order of Eastern Star in Oregon and served as Worthy Grand Matron in 1999-2000. She was a member of Marguerite #60 and Redmond #160 Chapters. She belonged to Nydia Temple #4 Daughters of the Nile, Alpha Delta Kappa chapters in Lebanon and Springfield and Beta Sigma Phi.

She is survived by daughters Amy (Donna Lamb), Terry Potter (Bill), sons Michael (Julie Yang), and Shawn (Desi), three granddaughters Michelle, Lisa and Brooke, four great grandchildren and cousin Betty Rinck.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., September 9, 2022 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Lebanon, Oregon. Donations can be made to OES Home Endowment Fund or The Verna L. Jeager Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund through the UO Foundation.