September 25, 1933 — November 15, 2018
Patricia Louise Sorem (Cassidy) was born in Sterling, Kansas to Lawrence and Myra Cassidy. She attended Hutchinson Junior College and Kansas State Teacher’s College. While at Hutchinson Junior College, she met her husband, David.
After graduation, Dave joined the military, serving in both the Army and Air Force, from which he retired in 1978. Throughout their military life, she and her family lived in Germany, Colorado, Texas, Virginia, Alabama, Louisiana, and California.
When their oldest son got recruited to play football for Oregon State University, the family decided to move as well, creating a new home in Corvallis. Patricia went on to work at the Oregon State bookstore for twenty years. When Pat wasn’t spending time at home in Corvallis with her friends and family or rooting on the OSU Beavers, she enjoyed travelling.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, David N. Sorem; son, Jeff Sorem; and sister, Jan.
She is survived by her son, Brad (Cathy) Sorem of Puyallup, Washington; Eric (Kelly) Sorem of Tigard and their children: Emily Sorem of Bethelhem, Pennsylvania and Zachary Sorem of Tigard; daughter-in-law, Shelly Sorem of Albany; and her and Jeff’s sons: Michael Sorem of Tualatin, and Mathew Sorem of Beaverton. Also surviving are sisters, Barbara and Nancy.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 12 at First United Methodist Church in Corvallis.