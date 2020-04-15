Patricia Louise Long

December 4, 1948 – April 6, 2020
On April 6, Patricia Long (aka Huffman-Long), 71, formerly of Albany, passed away at her home in Mill Creek, Washington, near Seattle. Her husband of 22 years was by her side.
The daughter of Dale and Edith (Wilson) Jenness, Pat was born in Salem. She attended Albany Union High School (now named West Albany High School), and married Steven Huffman, Sr, in 1966 (they later divorced). She married Gregory Long on August 22, 1998, at Mary’s Peak.
Pat raised her three sons single-handedly while working as an administrative assistant with the State of Oregon Department of Services to Children and Families in Albany. She supported case workers with excellent word processing skills, report development, assisted with annual budgeting, and was essential to the group’s computer operations. After 29 years of service, she retired with a disability in 1997.
Pat loved animals of all sorts, including fish and birds, and especially her beloved English bulldog named Sir Winston Chophill, which was often a familiar presence at West Albany High School Bulldog football games. She also loved flowers, especially lilies, roses and rhododendrons. She played the accordion, piano and loved country music. She loved scrapbooking and craft-making. She was an avid photographer, and her collection included thousands of photos. She also amassed a large collection of sands sampled from beaches around the world. She provided critical support to a book her husband Greg wrote entitled "The Making of Bigfoot" (2004).
She loved her family and was devoted to her parents, siblings, sons and relatives. She was a member of the Church of God Seventh Day and instilled in her sons and husband a love of Jesus Christ and devotion to family.
Pat is survived by her sons Steven, Jr., Christopher and Bryan; stepsons Scott and Todd Long; brother Gordon Jenness; sister Bonnie Felix; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and daughters-in-law April Huffman, Kristi Huffman and Raya Long.
She was preceded by her father and sister Sharon Walter.
Pat will be interred at Willamette Memorial Park. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
