Please join us for a celebration of life in loving memory of Patricia Lee Sipe, Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 330 5th Avenue SW, Albany, OR 97321.

We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories and remember a wonderful person who is greatly missed. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, "Pat" served the Albany community in the nursing field over 25 years, thoroughly enjoying her work and service to others. Please join us as we honor her memory.