July 26, 1946 — August 27, 2018
Patricia Lee Hampl, 72, of Tangent passed away peacefully with all of her family by her side after a long battle of liver failure.
She was born in Marshall, Arkansas, to Joseph and Elsie (Massey) Carpenter.
Patricia possessed a beautiful contagious smile. Throughout her life she preserved such a sweet, simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many, who even now to this present day have been changed by her witness of constant nurturing love and faith. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her constant smiling, laughter, hugs and kisses and will never be forgotten. She was an amazing woman of faith, a pillar of strength and the heart of the Hampl family.
She is survived by her sons, Joe and his wife, Michelle, Patrick and his wife, Nicole all of Lebanon, Randall and his wife, Heather of Bethlehem, Georgia; grandchildren, Talitha, Tabbi, Joanna, Jared, Devin, Mackenzie, Hunter, Makayla, Makenna, Sophia; one great-grandchild, Tayslee; and numerous family members.
Patricia was preceded in death by the love of her life, Ronald; parents, Joseph and Elsie; and sister, Leta.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 4, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1615 SE 28th Avenue, Albany. Final burial will be 2 p.m. at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum in Albany. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)