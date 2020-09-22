Patricia Kirkdoffer

Born on Tuesday, December 14, 1920 at 9 p.m. in Everett, Washington, Patti was the beloved daughter of Ralph Charles Cook and Grace Marie Smathers Cook. As she described it, “I was an only child – loved in every way.” Both parents hailed from large families, so Patti grew up in the constant company of uncles, aunts and close-knit cousins, all of whom she befriended and ultimately survived.

Patti attended Lincoln High School in Seattle, graduating in 1938, and honed her impressive secretarial skills at Seattle's Metropolitan Business College. She met her future husband, Joe Bird, on a cruise on Lake Washington arranged by her parents to celebrate her 16th birthday. Though Joe attended as the date of a close friend, he and Patti were immediately drawn to one another, an attachment that lasted until Joe's untimely death at the age of 47. After they married, Patti and Joe raised their two children, Susan “Susie,” and Tom, born on Mercer Island in Washington State. (Sadly, Susie died of cancer in December of 2018, a loss that Patti described as almost unbearable.) A founding member of the Mercer Island Presbyterian Church, Patti's faith was grounded in her devotion to the concept of agape love: a universal, unconditional love that transcends and persists regardless of circumstances. To know Patti was not only to love her, but also to know you were loved by her. She shared her love for family and friends freely and often, and she never ended a phone call without reminding the person on the line just how special they were to her.