Patricia Joy Seavy

June 29, 1956 - June 17, 2022

Patricia joined her sisters and parents in heaven on June 17, 2022.

Pat was born in Gothenburg, Nebraska, the third child of Wayne and Betty Sandquist. The family migrated to Oregon in 1969.

In Albany she attended South Albany High School, where she met Arthur J. Seavy. They were married in 1975, and she became the wife of a marine. She lived on base in California for three years and came home only when she could not follow Arthur. After seven years in the service Arthur returned home and together they raised their daughters.

Pat worked at Fred Meyers for 29 years. She had a passion for cooking and baking, and often volunteered her confection skills everywhere from local schools to family functions. Fried chicken, authentic cheesecakes, and cookies of every kind were never in short supply.

Mrs. Seavy was a crochet master, and she passed this art on to multigenerations. Pat adored teddy bears, anything pigs, Christmas, animals, and the Oregon coast. Pats love saw no boarders, her door was always open; kids and pets were always welcome.

She is survived by her loving husband Arthur; and her daughters and sons, if not by birth by love Christa and Andy Ames, Levi and Danielle Harp, Leslie Kitty Seavy, Murphy and Bill Summit, and her horde of grandchildren, Quinn, Ashe, Freedom, Alex, Colby, River, Willow, William, Natalia, and Waylor.

A viewing will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 1 at Willamette Memorial Park with a celebration of life to follow.

Nana, we love you, you will never be forgotten, and always will be missed.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).