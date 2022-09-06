Patricia Joanne Weder

April 7, 1934 - August 26, 2022

Patricia Joanne Weder, 88, died August 26, 2022. She is survived by her four children, Gary Weder, Janis Bryant, Dianne Elliott, and Nancy Ellis, as well as nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. In addition, she is survived by her sisters, Eleanor Baker, Frances Rohner, Zella Blye, Carole Graham, and Linda Klein. She is going to join her husband, her grandchild, as well as her three sisters and her brother.

She was born April 7, 1934 in Carlsbad, NM. She and her family moved to Corvallis when she was 12. She married Edwin David Weder at the age of 18 after graduating from Corvallis High School. They started their family when she was 22. She worked at Porter Insurance but took a long break to raise her children. She returned to work at Barker Uerlings Insurance in the mid 70's until she retired.

She adored her family and especially loved the little ones. Her house was always open to her children's friends who often referred to her as "mom". She enjoyed gardening, cooking, music, and spending time with her family. She loved Mexican food, and her legendary tacos were adored by all. She liked traveling with family and spending time with her siblings, especially at the annual beach trip. She was a faith filled woman, generous with her time, compassionate, and always wanted the best for everyone. She was well loved and will be missed greatly.

There will be a Rosary on September 8, 2022 at 1:00pm at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis, OR. The funeral will be held on September 9, 2022 at 10:00am at St. Mary's with a reception to follow.