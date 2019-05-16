July 31, 1937 — May 8, 2019
Patricia “Pat” Kehm of Lebanon, died May 8 at Timberwood Court in Albany. She was 81.
She was born on July 31, 1937 in Woodburn, Oregon, the daughter of Ivan and Mary Rolena Emmert.
Pat was the youngest of six children. The family moved to Sweet Home in the early 40’s where her father worked with his brothers in the Emmert Logging Company.
She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at an early age and trusted Him her entire life.
Pat attended grade school and high school in Sweet Home, graduating in 1956. She attended Heston Bible School in Kansas for one year. She then moved to Riverside, California to work with a church group from college.
In 1959, she secured a job in Salem, Oregon as a telephone operator and subsequently was transferred to Newport, Oregon.
In 1965, she met the “Love of her life,” John Kehm, on a blind date. They dated for a year and were married on December 9, 1966. Pat continued working for the telephone company until they moved to Albany, Oregon in 1967, later moving to Lebanon, Oregon in 1973.
Pat and John joined the Lebanon Church of the Nazarene in 1983. Pat was involved in many activities in the church, always ready to help wherever needed. Pat could be counted on to help, many times not even being asked but just “stepped in.” Pat enjoyed cooking, crafting, and playing the piano.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents; and small brother, Harold Dean at the age of two.
She is survived by her husband, John of Lebanon; brothers, Don Emmert of Albany and Bob Emmert of Minnesota; sisters, Virginia Miller of Iowa and Carol Grout of Beaverton; adopted sons, Brad and Gary of Ontario, Oregon; daughter-in-law, Rebecca; and two grandsons, Josiah and Ivan; and many nieces and nephews.
The viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. A celebration of her life will follow at noon on Monday, May 20 at the Lebanon Church of the Nazarene, 7th and D Streets. A light lunch will follow in the church Fellowship Hall.
Contributions in her memory can be made and sent to the Lebanon Church of the Nazarene, 600 W. D Street, Lebanon, Oregon 97355.