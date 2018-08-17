July 22, 1945 - August 6, 2018
Patricia Jean Malloy, 73, of Albany passed away Monday. She was born in Richmond, Indiana to Alvin Gordon and Mary Gladys (Nelson) Hamilton.
She resided in Albany for the last 40 plus years of her life.
Patricia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and soon to be great-grandmother.
She loved family get-togethers. Her children, grandchildren and entire family put a smile on her face every day. She was crazy about Elvis and had to attend every Elvis impersonator event. She was young at heart.
Patricia is survived by her children, Tammy Malloy of Portland, Kevin Malloy and fiancé, Hilaree Knapp of Corvallis; grandchildren, Brittnee, Haylee, Krista, Tyler, Zoey, Zaylee, Zaiden Shawn; and one great-grandchild on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Malloy; son, Paul J. Malloy; parents, Mary and Alvin; several brothers, sisters and in-laws.
A celebration of life will be 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 19 at Life Community Church in Corvallis.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
