April 2, 1935 — April 17, 2019
Patricia “Pat” Hall, age 84, passed away April 17, 2019, due to breast cancer.
She was born April 2, 1935, in Portland, Oregon to Russell and Thelma Brown.
She married the love of her life, Bobbie Hall, in May of 1954 and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary just before his passing.
Pat was predeceased by her beloved brother Russie Brown. Her daughter Melanie Farey lost her battle to cancer in 1995.
Family was the cornerstone of Pat’s life.
She is survived by her children, Bob Hall, Mary Johnson, Tony Hall, Terri Mackley, Julie Dozler, Robin Trout, and Becky Thill. Pat was a loving Gramma to 36 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Her love was also shared with many honorary children and grandchildren along with countless dear friends. Once you were in Pat’s life, you were family.
Pat made many lifelong friends while working at ISI in Halsey, Oregon.
She volunteered at the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, Coburg Police Department, and read to local elementary students as part of the SMART program. Pat also used her volunteer efforts to fulfill her dream of being a clown and was known for her clown collectibles.
She enjoyed sewing “crazy quilts”, was an avid reader, enjoyed playing games such as Scrabble and Pinochle, and loved music and shared this love with her family who fondly remember her singing.
Pat had a fierce love for Jesus and rarely has someone embodied his messages of love, acceptance, forgiveness, and inclusivity as she did. May the Lord make your love increase and overflow for each other and for everyone else, just as ours does for you. 1 Thessalonians 3:12.
Please visit Pat’s memorial website to stay updated on the upcoming summer memorial. http://www.never-gone.com/Memorials/Pathall
Donations can be made in Pat’s honor to the SMART Reader Program at https://www.getsmartoregon.org/get-involved/donate/