Patricia G. (Pat) Phillips

July 20, 1926 – May 4, 2020

Patricia G. Phillips, 93, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, having lived independently until the last two weeks of her life. The daughter of (Daphne) Merle Oliver and Ralph Jefferson Gibbs, she was born July 20, 1926, in Eugene, Oregon. She received her early education in Milwaukie, Oregon, and graduated from Oregon State College in Corvallis in 1948 with a degree in home economics education. She returned to Oregon State in the early 1960s to earn certification in elementary education, then taught first grade at Roosevelt Elementary School.

She met Wayne C. Phillips in junior high, and they were married as OSC undergrads on August 29, 1947. Pat and Wayne settled in Corvallis and raised their daughters there before moving to Marin County, California, in early 1971. They came back to Oregon in 1987, living in Bend, then Portland, before returning to Corvallis in 2006.