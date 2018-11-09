February 14, 1927 — November 6, 2018
Patricia Ellis Greiner, 91, of Lebanon, died, Tuesday at the Lebanon Veteran’s Home.
Patricia was born February 14, 1927 in Roseburg, Oregon, the daughter of Frank and Vera (Buckingham) Calkins. She was raised in Roseburg and graduated from Roseburg High School.
She married Elmer Ellis in Roseburg and the couple moved to Sweet Home in 1955. Elmer preceded her in death in 1978.
Patricia then married Winfred Greiner and moved to Lebanon in 1983. Winfred preceded her in death in 2002.
Patricia had worked at the Montgomery Ward Catalog Store and Epps Furniture Store in Sweet Home before her retirement.
She was a member of Christ Community Church and a lifetime member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed volunteering at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, gardening, canning and sewing.
She is survived by her children, Robert Ellis, Steve Ellis, Jeff Ellis and Margaret Ellis; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Hugh Ellis.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 14 at Christ Community Church, 320 Market Street, Lebanon. Private burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.