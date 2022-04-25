Patricia Ellen Goodwin

January 17, 1941 - April 8, 2022

Patricia (Pat) Ellen Goodwin, 81, a long time Albany resident, passed away on April 8, 2022, at Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, Oregon. Pat was born January 17, 1941, in Fresno, California, to father Jack Seadler, and mother Gladys Wells.

Pat, or Patty to many, was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and she was extremely proud and devoted to her family.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Charles, sister Peggy, brother John. Pat is also survived by her three sons and their families: Cory and daughter in-law Gail, Greg and daughter in-law Connie, Doug and daughter in-law Gabriella, along with seven grandchildren: Charles (CJ), Cadie, Eric, Devin, Cody, Courtney and Kianna.

While her children and grandchildren often lived long distances away, Pat made great efforts to stay in touch and follow all their activities. Phone calls, Facetime and visits from her family were highlights of her days. She also took advantage of social media to follow her family's lives, and connect with many of their extended family and friends.

Many will remember Pat as a permanent fixture at all her boys' sporting events where she was often the official scorekeeper and team mom. Pat's love of sports continued her whole life, following the Braves and Mariners religiously year after year.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for Pat later in the year to allow for family travel.