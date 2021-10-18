Patricia Diane Boyanovsky

January 11, 1934 - September 15, 2021

Patricia Boyanovsky, 87, of Albany, passed away September 15, 2021 at Evergreen Hospice House. She was born Patricia Diane Dushane on January 11,1934 in Brooklyn, New York to Francis and Lyna Dishane.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Odice (Mac) Mc Daniel, and Norman Boyanovsky; and her son, Carl McDaniel.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane Kralicek (Dennis); her son, Joseph Boyanovsky (Krista); stepdaughters, Susan Patterson, Sandra Sylvester, and Shari Middelstadt; stepson, Mark Boyanovsky; eight

grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.

A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on October 19, 2021 at Willamette Memorial Park.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.