June 15, 1957—September 12, 2022

Patricia “Darlene” (Cooper) Wuest went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on September 12, 2022 in Kalispell, Montana.

Darlene was born on June 15, 1957 in Lebanon, Oregon, to Leon and Gladys (Kellum) Cooper. She was the youngest of seven children. She was raised in Scio, Oregon and graduated from Scio High School in 1975. She later attended Chemeketa Community College where she earned her Associate Degree in Medical Transcription.

On November 16, 2002, Darlene married the love of her life, Wally Wuest, in Reno, Nevada. Together they made their home and started their plumbing business in Libby, Montana, where they worked together until their retirement in December, 2021.

They worked together and played together, side by side, along with their fur baby, Maddy. They were each other’s best friend. Darlene loved the outdoors, especially camping, hunting, and fishing. She proudly harvested her first buck deer and bull elk with her bow.

Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Gladys; brother, Billy; sister, Shirley Allison; nephew, Lucas Okazaki; sister-in-law, Sherry (Thomas) Cooper; and brother-in-law, Leroy Rich. She is survived by her husband, Wally; sisters: Susie Hollingsworth and Linnie Rich; and brothers: John (Marla) and Jimmie (Kathy) and 48 nieces and nephews.

Darlene was a very kind loving big hearted person. Always concerned about others. She will be deeply missed by many.

Until we meet again, Darlene, “Love you tons!”

A celebration of life will be held at Miller’s Cemetery, in Scio, on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 10:30 AM. A meal to follow at Sublimity Settlers Park.