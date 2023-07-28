1926 - 2023

Patricia Ann Walker Riley, age 97, passed after a short illness on July 2, 2023, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany, Oregon.

Patty was born in 1926 near Bloomington, Nebraska, to Charles and Adah Walker. She joined older siblings, Josephine, Frances, Chuck, Ardess, Helen and Bill. Then younger brothers Eddie and David completed the family.

Her favorite childhood memory was catching fireflies. She wrote in her memoirs, “I could smell a storm brewing and enjoyed hearing thunder way off in the distance and watching as dark clouds piled up along the skyline, pushing their way across the prairie and over the bluffs. I used to think the thunder was God rolling potatoes across the floor of Heaven.”

During the Great Depression, she was eight years old when her family left the life-threatening Dust Bowl and immigrated to Oregon, so her father could find work. They took only what would fit in a small trailer, loading two adults, seven children and a baby in a 1929 Buick sedan.

Her family settled in Silverton, Oregon, and after graduating from high school in 1943, she worked for two years at a bakery before moving to Lebanon where her sister Frances lived. She later moved to Boise, where sisters Helen and Ardess had jobs. She worked as a bookkeeper for The Mode Limited, and Idaho Power Company.

A few years later, she returned to Silverton where she met her future husband, Del Riley. Del was a decorated WWII veteran, having served in the US Army and been wounded in combat in Italy. She first met Del because her brother Eddie was dating Del's sister Colleen and Del would often drop Colleen off at their house. After refusing several invitations to go on a date, she relented because she didn't want to hurt his feelings. They hit it off immediately.

They married in 1952, lived in Salem briefly, then moved to Albany where Del got a job. Patty made her top priority being a wife and raising their three children, Deleen, Mark, and Bruce. She welcomed all of her children's friends into their home, providing delicious meals and always dessert, either cake or pie.

Patty was involved in her children's school activities, church, and community service. She oversaw her husband's campaigns for Linn County Clerk. They served at Albany First Baptist, now Willamette Community Church, where they were members for over 60 years.

Her hobbies included reading, wood carving and oil painting. She enjoyed clipping articles to pass along to loved ones and was a saver of every card from family and friends. She was a champion Wii Sports bowler and blue-ribbon holder for her peanut butter pie. She enjoyed organizing Walker and Riley family reunions and loved chocolate candy, especially Snickers bars and peppermint patties, and ice cream.

Patty and Del camped throughout the Northwest and Canada, Yellowstone to Nebraska, but particularly loved the Metolius River and the Oregon coast. They were snowbirds in Yuma, Arizona, for several decades, where she assisted Del and friends with Gideon work in Mexico.

They moved to Mennonite Village where they resided together for 20 years before Del's passing in 2018. She loved feeding and watching birds, planting patio flowers, and visiting with wonderful neighbors. Patty moved to Quail Run on her 96th birthday, ready for others to cook and clean for her. She deeply appreciated all the workers there.

Patty is preceded in death by her husband Del, her parents, and seven siblings. She is survived by brother David (Sandy), sister-in-law Esther, daughter Deleen (Mark), sons Mark (Jennifer) and Bruce (Renee), eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and dozens of nieces and nephews.

On their 59th wedding anniversary, Del at age 85, sent an email to Patty which was printed and discovered in her Patty's Savers folder.

Patty: The cards are nice but sometimes there are simple things that need to be added. You were a good girl. Then you became a good wife. Then you became a good mother. Then you became a good grandmother. Then you became a great grandmother which is still in process.

Along the way you became a fine Christian lady. Then the Lord led you to influence our three, and then me. And your influence has gone on throughout the family. So, some day when we all get to Heaven you can be oh so thankful of how you spent your time of earth. I do believe the Lord will have a special welcome for you for being responsible for seeing your entire family and only He knows who else, together in Heaven. Let's not get in any hurry to leave here yet, I'm still enjoying life and you are the main reason. Love Del.Patty's handwriting at the bottom reads, "This says it all. We had a good, happy life together. God blessed us in special ways. You are our greatest blessings. We ask one thing of you--Be ready to meet your God. We will be there waiting for you. We love you dearly and so very much. See you in Heaven. Love Mom & Dad."

Written on a piece of paper tucked in her Bible it reads, "My Life Story is all in Psalms 115: 1-9, and 13-15."

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2 p.m., at Willamette Community Church in Albany.

If you wish to make a donation in Patty's memory, you are welcome to support her three-month-old great granddaughter Callie Riley, who was born with health issues. GoFundMe, https://GoFundMe/106e265f.

Correspondence can be sent to Bruce Riley, PO Box 356, Tangent OR 97389.