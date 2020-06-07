September 13, 1946 – May 1, 2020
Patricia Ann “Pat” Brown, 73, peacefully passed away at home in Battle Ground, Washington, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis, on May 1st, 2020 with her daughters by her side.
Pat was born in Norwood, Massachusetts to Glen and Gladys Hoglund on September 13, 1946. As the daughter of an Air Force Officer, she moved frequently throughout the United States and abroad as a child. She graduated from H.H. Arnold High School in Wiesbaden, Germany in 1964 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University.
She moved to Corvallis, Oregon in 1975, where she took great pride working as a secretary both at Oregon State University (7 years) and Crescent Valley High School (10 years). She was admired by her colleagues for her dedication to her work and for her kindness and compassion to those around her.
She loved spending time with friends and family. She had a beautiful smile and those who knew her described her as kind, thoughtful and caring. She lived her life with grace and dignity and was admired for her strength. Some of her favorite hobbies included playing cards and computer games. She enjoyed reading and was continually expanding her knowledge of anything and everything, but especially loved mystery novels. After living in Corvallis for over 40 years, she moved to Washington to be closer to family.
She is survived by her daughters Cheri Collins (Trevor) of Enterprise, Oregon and Christy Davis (Jon) of Vancouver, Washington, as well as grandchildren Jordan Collins, Grace Collins and Tyler Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lt. Col. Glen and Gladys Hoglund.
In 1999, Pat was the recipient of a golden retriever named Ryan, from Canine Companions for Independence. Ryan held a very special place in her heart and she was forever grateful for that bond. For those wishing to do something in her memory, her family requests that donations be made in her name to Canine Companions for Independence, PO Box 446, Santa Rosa, California 95402-0446 or at www.cci.org.
