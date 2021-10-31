Patricia Ann Jenks

Road trips began in 1976 when she and Tom bought an English roadster, a Triumph Spitfire, and made their first trip down California Highway 49, into former gold mining country and wine country, staying in bed and breakfasts and country inns. On that trip they discovered the Benbow Inn in Garberville, Calif., and it became a favorite destination, visited most recently this summer. While enjoying the Spitfire Pat made each of them matching white linen visor caps, ala Andy Capp.

Annually, usually in the fall, they would drive from Corvallis to Minneapolis to visit family. There also were longer trips, one to St. George Island, Fla., one to Tennessee and Kentucky, several into British Columbia, and countless trips to Northern and Southern California. It was on one of those trips that they discovered Borrego Springs, Calif., in the desert 90 miles east of San Diego and subsequently spent winter months there for a dozen years.

Tom had always enjoyed boating, and after he retired it was Pat who suggested they go in search of a suitable boat that they could use as a home away from home in the warmer months. They probably looked at a dozen boats in the Puget Sound area, but Pat knew the right choice on first look: A 32-foot wooden Grand Banks, a diesel-powered trawler-design boat big enough to live on comfortably for a week or two, and stout enough to be seaworthy in sometimes challenging conditions.