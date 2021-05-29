Patricia Ann (Erickson) Horn

Patricia lived in several small towns while growing up, including St. Helens and Warrenton, Oregon, and she and her parents and younger brother Donald lived on Lopez Island, Washington, during WWII. She graduated from St. Helens High School in 1954, and in 1958 married Marvin Earl Horn. After their honeymoon, Marvin was stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army for two years, while she stayed in St. Helens. Upon his return, they moved to North Portland. Son Jeffrey was born in 1963, and daughter Sandra in 1965. During their children's younger years, Patricia was a loving mother and housewife, managing their household and taking an active role in her children's lives. In 1970, the family moved to Corvallis, where Marvin worked for Albertson's as a store manager until 1979. In 1980, the couple purchased a 7-Eleven franchise in Albany, and Patricia went back to work in the family business. In 1988, they purchased a small independent convenience store on Hwy 34 in Corvallis, and named it "Marv's Corner Store." Patricia worked there until she retired in 2003 and they sold the store around 2004. After retirement, Patricia enjoyed her grandchildren, gardening, and cooking for family.