Patricia Ann Dunn

October 19, 1935 - October 15, 2021

Patricia Ann Price was born October 19, 1935 at Highmore, Hyde Co., South Dakota to Lillyan Christina Werre and her husband, Emery Earl Price. Good jobs were hard to find. The family moved from South Dakota to Montana and finally to Wyoming where Emery found work with the Chicago Burlington & Quincy Railroad. They lived in Clearmont, Wyoming until 1947 when Emery was promoted to Section Foreman. This move took the family to Marietta, South Dakota. The kids attended a one-room school which was taught by a 17-year-old high school graduate with a summer at teacher's college. In 1948 they moved to Crow Agency, Montana, a little town on the Crow Indian Reservation near Custer Battlefield. Pat attended and graduated from Hardin School in 1953. She attended Montana State College at Bozeman until the spring of 1955.

Pat met and married George "Tom" Dunn, a recently discharged U. S. Coast Guardsman in 1954. They had their first child, Timothy, at Great Falls, Montana. Tom reenlisted in the USCG in 1956. Tom was stationed in Aberdeen, Washington where they were joined by twin boys, Daniel and Andrew. From there they moved to Seattle where their daughter Kate was born in 1959. The next move was to Astoria where Tom was stationed on a buoy tender. A couple of years here and it was on to a Cutter (the Winona) at Port Angeles, Washington. At last, they moved to Portland in 1965 where they lived until Tom retired in 1974. He had spent a year in Vietnam.

By this time the kids began graduating from Benson High School. Kate was the first girl to graduate [from Benson]. Since the kids were all leaving home and Tom was retired, it was time to finish what she started back in the 50's. She went back to school at Portland Community College and got an Associate Degree in Medical Technology. She worked at Tuality Hospital in Hillsboro until Pat and Tom decided to move to Lebanon, Oregon. She worked at the Park Street Clinic and the Lebanon Community Hospital until 1995 when she retired. Living in areas of historical importance sparked her interest in history and then, genealogy. Pat's mother who was interested in the family history, encouraged her to continue. They shared many hours identifying photos and copying old newspaper articles from hometown papers. Pat soon learned to love her new hometown. She spent many hours researching local history and published a few books, the main one, "Lebanon Pioneer Cemetery" with Jeanne Gentry; a book of the genealogies, stories and obituaries of Lebanon and locality pioneers. She was involved with the Lebanon Genealogical Society, the Lebanon Historic Resources Commission, the Linn County Historical Landmarks Commission, the Linn County Historical Society and Linn County Museum Trust. After working many years on local history, she had decided that it was time to get back to working on her family's history. Over the years she had belonged to American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, Gluckstahl chapter and the Bessarabian group of the Russia Heritage Society. Just recently she had joined GROW. Tom and Pat had three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Except for the loss of their sons, Andy (2005) and Tim (2015), life was good.

Tom died in April 2016. Pat fell in August 2021 and broke her hip. After her surgery and hospital stay she went to Avemere for rehab for a short time. She died at home on October 15, 2021 from Covid. She is buried at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, next to her husband.

Memorials may be sent to Lebanon Genealogical Society, c/o Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St., Lebanon OR 97355 or Linn County Historical Society, c/o Glenn Harrison, 1132 30th Pl SW, Albany OR 97321.