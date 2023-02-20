Pat was born at home in Milo, IL on March 2, 1941, to Elsie and Edward Hufnagel. Pat graduated from Bradford, IL High School in 1959, and later moved to Corvallis, OR, where she lived for more than 40 years. She married her beloved Jim Derrickson in 1974. Until his death in 2002 the two enjoyed fishing, camping, water skiing, and musical events with Jim’s country western band. Their house was a hub of activity hosting numerous friends and family. Until her retirement at age 70, Pat worked in the medical field as an x-ray technician and billing office manager. She was passionate about people, family and faith. She was active in church, ever ready for baking, crafts or game nights and outdoor activities. Pat loved and cared about people. She made friends easily and delighted in giving to others, using any occasion to share food, crafts or cards. After retirement, she lived near family in Pana, IL and Amarillo, TX. She was Mom to daughter Angie, and many called her “Sis,” “Patsy Ann,” “Aunt Pat,” “Gandma” or “friend.” She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, “Vance” Bob, Jim and Jack Hufnagel; two sisters, Sharon Anderson and Carol Oberholtzer; her beloved husband, “Jimmy”; and one grandson, Jack Regnier.Survivors include her daughter, Angela Huber Lust (David); three sisters, Marie Bennison (Jim), Nancy Bland (Jeff), and Jan Booker (Jeff); a brother, Steve Hufnagel (Debbie); beloved stepdaughter, Lori Derrickson Regnier (Jerry); stepson, Greg Derrickson (Sandy); five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.