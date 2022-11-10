Patricia Ann Claxton

August 9, 1941 - November 8, 2022

Patricia Ann Claxton, 81, of Albany, Oregon, passed away November 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born to Tom and Alice Miller on August 9, 1941, in Perry, Oklahoma.

Patricia lived in Nevada most of her life, where she met and married her husband Steve on August 25, 1971.

Patricia enjoyed being a housewife, raising her 6 children, then accompanied Steve in his long-haul trucking. They both decided to retire in Albany, OR to enjoy the family they created and loved. Patricia is survived by her children: Dawn Morris (husband Craig), Dee Ann Thompson, Ken Whitney (wife Carla), Sam Whitney (wife Jaton), Marta Keeth (husband Paul), as well as 20 grandchildren, 30 + great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She is survived by her last sibling, her sister Carol Sullivan and her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband Steve Claxton, her parents Tom and Alice Miller, her sister Joy Davis, her brothers Tom and Lyle Miller, and her oldest son Tom Whitney.

Patricia will be remembered as a very beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.

She will be greatly missed; The Lord has one of his most wonderful angels' back.