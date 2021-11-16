Patricia Anderson slipped the bounds of earth and into the arms of Jesus on July 19, 2021 at age 68, after battling congestive heart failure. Born in Whittier, California, to Joyce and Frank Eckles, she moved to Oregon at a young age. During her lifetime, she raised five daughters and was the proud grandma of seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Patti was preceded in death by parents and sister, Linda, and is survived by sister, Judy, and brother, Dan. Patti loved gardening, crocheting and taking care of everyone. Her final resting place is Locke Cemetery in Corvallis. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.