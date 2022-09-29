Patricia A. Lawyer (Norris)

December 11, 1931 – September 10, 2022

Patricia A. Lawyer went home to the Lord from her home in Tangent on September 10, 2022. She was 90 years old and died of natural causes.

On December 11, 1931, Pat was born to Harold and Mae Norris in Numa, Iowa during a blizzard. Unable to get to the hospital or the doctor, Patricia was born in her grandmother's home. Her delivery was assisted by her grandmother and her aunt. The family settled in the San Diego area in California.

Pat's first job was helping at a nearby stables that catered to Hollywood stars. She acquired her first pony, Shorty, at that stable. Shorty was a gift to her from Bing Crosby. Pat became an accomplished rider and took part in trail rides and parades along with the rest of her family. She rode her horse to school and on the beach in Cardiff.

Her high school sweetheart, Warren Lawyer, enlisted in the United States Air Force in January 1951. Pat eloped with Warren on December 28, 1950 in Yuma, Arizona.

Warren's 20-year career in the USAF took him and Pat and their children all over the world, from Guam to California to Japan to Illinois, then Delaware, back to California and on to Greenland. They first moved to Oregon in 1965 where he was stationed at Camp Adair Air Force Station in Corvallis. Warren and Pat fell in love with the area and decided it was the perfect place to retire and finish raising their children. They built a house in Corvallis in 1971, following a tour in Guam and California, and permanently called Oregon their home. Pat worked in the Telephone and Banking Industries, and Human Resources at Hewlett Packard. In 1995 Warren and Patricia left Hewlett Packard for a life on the road, touring the United States in their motor home for five fun years. They returned to the area in 2000 and settled in Albany where they became active members in the Nazarene Church in Corvallis and Albany.

Ask any military family and they will tell you that the hardest job is that of the military spouse. They must be strong, hold the family together while supporting their husband's (or wife's) career. Patricia was the glue that held their family together. She became active in scouting. Pat was a Cub Scout Den Mother and a Girl Scout Cadette Troop Leader. She is still remembered fondly by the girls she led. While on Guam she was also an active member of the Red Cross during the Vietnam War and was tasked with greeting and helping the wounded. Pat seemed to know just what to say to comfort those boys who were on their way back home.

Pat and Warren were animal lovers and well-known breeders of Champion Alaskan Malamutes and Bedlington Terriers. They were active members of the Chintimini Kennel Club, serving in numerous capacities over many years including President and Show Chairman.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Warren Lawyer; her older brothers: Harold Norris and Bob Norris; and her parents: Harold and Mae Norris. Pat is survived by her children: Judy Lawyer of Tangent, Chuck Lawyer and his wife, Joy; four grandchildren: Bethany Atkinson, Jason Lawyer, Kristen Boyd and Ryan Lawyer; her grandchildren-in-law: Ross Atkinson, Michael Boyd, Katherine Ignacio Basilio; and ten great-grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Patricia's life will be announced at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

