Patience Davis

She is survived by her children, Christopher Howard, his daughter Lyli; Brandi Davis, her daughter Ashlie Maxey, her great grandchildren Andres and Solisia; her partner, John McDowell, his daughters Lisa Knight, her daughter Tabitha, and Haylee Scott, and her children Jaidyn, Kayson, Brooklyn, and Brynleigh.

Patience worked doing replanting for the US Forest Service (known as Mountain Goat Mary), set choke for heli-loggers, and also bartended for many years in Montana, Idaho, and Oregon. She was known for her love of people and her zest for life. She was willing to help anyone with anything, even to repairing cars and motorcycles. Patience was a free spirit, who traveled and lived in many different states including living a pioneer lifestyle for several years in a cabin deep in Montana with her children. Patience enjoyed music and dancing, bluegrass festivals, singing, and playing guitar.