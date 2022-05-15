Pamela Lynn Meehan

March 1, 1947 - April 16, 2022

Pamela Lynn Meehan, 75, a 15-year resident of Mesa, Arizona, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at home on Saturday, May 16, 2022. Born, Pamela Lynn Graham, March 1, 1947, in Albany, Oregon.

Pamela loved traveling, animals, fishing, camping, and cooking. She deeply loved her family and was a special Nana to all her grandkids.

Pamela graduated from Albany Union High School; and later attended Oregon State University. She was a stewardess for United Airlines, and then worked as an administrator with the State of Oregon for nearly 24 years.

Pamela is survived by her husband, Sidney Meehan; daughter Kimberly Rova Bell; son Kenneth Rova; four stepchildren, Gloria Meehan, Diane Meehan, Karen Esquivel, and Christopher Meehan; four grandchildren, Kyler Bell, Karlee Bell Nicholson, Alyson Rova and Brayden Rova; two step-grandsons, Andy Esquivel, and Julian Esquivel and three great-granddaughters, Kassidy Bell, Khalyla Bell, and Oaklynn Nicholson.

Preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Graham; mother, Phyllis Morse Graham; sister, Bonnie Ira and stepson, John Meehan.

A memorial service is planned for September 10, 2022, in Albany, Oregon. Details to be announced. She will be deeply missed.

Interment will be held at Willamette Memorial Park Cemetery in Albany, Oregon.