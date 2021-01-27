June 27, 1953 - December 26, 2020
Pamela Louise Strawn died December 26, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Pam was born June 27, 1953, in Port Clinton, Ohio.
To know Pam was to know that she loved God and spent her life tirelessly sharing the love of Jesus.
In her childhood, Pam loved to sing alto in the children's choir for St Thomas' Episcopal Church in Port Clinton. She treasured time with her elderly relatives and learned to arrange flowers working at her grandparents' greenhouse.
As a young woman, Pam had many adventures. After earning an associate's in fashion design from Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan, Pam set out on a road trip with her best friend of many years. When their initial plans of staying in Colorado didn't pan out, the two drove west, on a whim, and settled in Corvallis. Pam soon visited what is now Circle Church of Christ. She quickly integrated into the campus ministry where she met Gregg Strawn. They married in Corvallis' Central Park May 11, 1979. That was the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership in ministry and in life. Their marriage of more than 41 years was marked by faithful commitment, and their friendship and love for each other inspires many.
Together Pam and Gregg served with Circle Church of Christ for 38 years. Pam was uniquely suited for the role of "preacher's wife," and she especially loved serving international students and their families, and teaching the cradle roll and toddler Bible classes.
Pam also cleaned houses part time for nearly three decades, another ministry of sorts, as her clients knew her as a friend more than an employee. She was good with gardening tools, too. Her happiest place was digging in the dirt, nurturing a beautiful flower garden. Lilacs and honeysuckle were her favorites.
Nothing brought her more joy than raising two children to love and serve God, a son, Jordan, and daughter, Marissa. She delighted in them, and her joy increased when she became a grandma -- a role she had looked forward to since her own childhood. She relished every moment with her grandkids. None of them ever questioned their place with Grandma/Gammie: always cherished.
After being diagnosed with a degenerative neurological condition in November, Pam's health declined quickly. She will be missed greatly and remembered fondly by her many friends and family.
Pam is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mary Lou Semon, brother Doug Semon, and granddaughter Abigail Strawn. She is survived by her beloved husband W. Gregg Strawn of Corvallis; son Jordan (Kellie) Strawn of Albany; daughter Marissa (Aaron) Veik of Keizer and grandchildren Tirhas, Kiflom, Everett and Ferne Strawn, and Kara, Eva and Adriana Veik, as well as her sister Janet Semon Fedor of Jupiter, Florida, and brother Scott Semon of Concord, California.
Gifts in memory of Pam can be made to the Pam Strawn Memorial Fund at Circle Church of Christ in Corvallis, which will be given to Christian Relief Fund to drill a well in drought-stricken Kenya, in Pam's name.