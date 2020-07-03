Pamela Lee (Akin) Knofler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 26, 1942 – May 26, 2020

Pam, 78, of Albany, Oregon passed away May 26, 2020. She was a wonderful woman, mother, “gram” and friend. She lived life to the fullest each and every day. She believed everyone had their own journey they were on and to make the best out of the circumstances you are in. She was strong, giving and kind.

Pamela was born on March 26, 1942 in Azusa, California. She was the daughter of Gladys and Robert Akin and the sister to “Butch” Akin. Pam’s “journey” brought her to Oregon in 1978 after growing up in Southern California and spending a few years in Texas.

During her time in Oregon, she opened Linn Benton Business Services and her many clients naturally became her good friends. She was especially interested in genealogy and studied her family history extensively. Gardening, sewing and knitting were other hobbies she enjoyed. Her cats also brought her happiness and her home became known as the “Knofler Safehaven” for cats.