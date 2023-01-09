Pamela Jeanne Stroda

October 19, 1951 - December 31, 2022

A funeral service will be held January 14th at the St. Rose Catholic church in Monroe, Oregon at 11am.

Her passion was sewing and motorcycle trips, but above all, spending time with her family. She was very involved in Dragon Pride and Monroe High School Sports Programs.

She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Hughes and her Mother JoAnn Hughes.

She is survived by her husband Jim, her daughter Jennifer, her sons Chris, Stacy, and Josh, her 11 grandchildren and countless others that called her mom.

Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home.