May 10, 1940 — June 28, 2018

Pam Penrod, age 78, of Lacomb passed away on June 28, 2018, with husband, family and friends beside her.

She was born in Los Angeles on May 10, 1940, to Alan and Helen Banks and raised by family in the Salem and Albany area. After graduating from Salem High School in 1958 she married Ray Krueger and moved to Joseph, Oregon.

There, they had twin boys, Adrian and Brian. Soon after, they moved back to the Salem area to be closer to family. Five years later their third son Kurt was born.

She and the boys moved to Jefferson and then Lacomb after marrying John Penrod on December 7, 1973. They lived there through the mid-90s, until an opportunity arose to move to Hawaii for four years with Kurt. They moved back to live out the rest of her years in Lacomb.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kurt; and grandson, Brock.

She is survived by her husband, John; sons, Adrian (Heidi) and Brian (Brenda); stepdaughter, Lynda (Phil); grandchildren, Austin, Chase, Hailey, and Benjamin; and step-grandchildren, Trey and Morgan.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on July 29 at the Marion Church of God (Seventh Day).

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

