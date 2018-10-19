July 4, 1919 — September 28, 2018
Oval Dixon, 99, died, September 28, 2018 at her son’s home in North Powder, Oregon.
Oval Virginia was born on the 4th of July, 1919 to parents Brady and Flora Mitchell in Mansford, Oklahoma. Oval met and married Loren Marion Dixon on June 6 1938.
Oval was a wonderful mother, grandmother and mother-in-law. She lived her Christian faith and was a blessing to so many. Her favorite scripture was Psalms 34:19
She is preceded in death by her husband, Loren Marion; sons, Larry and Lloyd; sisters, Wava and Melba; and brothers, Don, Web and Willard.
She is survived by her sons, Dennis and Floyd; brother, Almond; sisters, Jewel and Fern; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the Family Worship Center in Albany.
