September 3, 1926 - June 15, 2022

In loving memory of Otto P. Polensky who died, June 15, 2022 with his wife by his side, of age related illness. He was 95.

He was born on a farm in Dickinson, North Dakota, September 3, 1926, to Mary Barta Polensky and Joseph James Polensky.

He was the second of four children; Mildred Sadowsky and Margaret Jablonsky, both deceased, and Ed Polensky of Dickinson, North Dakota.

He worked as a farmer and rancher in North Dakota. He loved ranching, farming and breaking in horses. At the age of 33, he felt the need to move to Albany, Oregon.

While in Albany, he met the love of his life, Gladys Kralicek, and they were married at St Mary's Catholic Church, in Albany, September 3, 1960.

They had two children, Jim Polensky now of Beaverton and Cindy Donner of Coburg.

He worked at Albany Frozen Foods, now National Foods, as a millwright for 30 years.

Gladys and Otto loved to attend dances to dance the polka and waltzes.

He enjoyed music and playing the button accordion by ear.

The couple enjoyed camping and traveling in their RV, and fishing in the high lakes of Oregon. They made several trips back to the Dakotas to visit family.

They were long term members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany.

After retirement, he made trailers and metal crafts and sold fruit and produce at his neighborhood fruit stand.

He was very proud of his fruit and he enjoyed visiting with everyone at the fruit stand.

They have five grandchildren: Kyle Polensky (Alise), Melissa Polensky, Jamie Rider (Daniel), Jacque Donner and Julia Donner.

Otto and Gladys relocated to the Coburg area to be closer to their daughter and her family in 2013.

Otto loved his family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers; he had a smile for everyone and an infectious laugh.

They were members of St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Churches in Eugene.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Friday, June 24, at 11:00 a.m. at Majors Funeral Home in Springfield. Please visit majorfamilyfuneral.com to sign the guest book.