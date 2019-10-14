1943 — September 27, 2019
Otmar R. Borchard, Sr, age 76, of Scio, passed away on September 27, 2019.
Born in Memel, Lithuania in May 1943, he and his mother made their way to Italy at the close of World War II. She remarried there and, in the early 1950s, the family moved to Alaska, where they homesteaded outside of Fairbanks.
Otmar graduated from Lathrop High School, attended the University of Alaska, and completed the Carpenters’ Union apprenticeship and journeyman’s programs.
After marrying his high school sweetheart, Otmar moved to Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and then to Oregon. During the 50 years he lived in Scio, he continued his construction career, building multiple homes and agricultural buildings around the area. He counted many of the people he built for and worked with as personal friends.
His leisure time activities throughout the years included leading a Boy Scout troop, serving on the Scio School District board, playing basketball in a church league, competing in cribbage tournaments and enjoying a weekly poker game.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Otmar, Jr., Nick and Karen, plus their spouses; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He also leaves a brother, Wolfgang; a sister, Ingrid and their families.
In keeping with Otmar’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. Instead, there will be a casual gathering with light refreshments to celebrate his life from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 27 at the ZCBJ Hall. Guests are encouraged to write down a memory of Otmar and bring it to add to a scrapbook and to share during the afternoon.
The family asks that their privacy be respected during this time and that no one show up unannounced at the family home.