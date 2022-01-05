Otis Faye Seavy

Her family migrated to Oregon in 1937 eventually settling in Albany. She attended Albany schools graduating from high school in 1950. She married her high school sweetheart Dave. They had three children and enjoyed 53 years together. The businesses she built with her husband included a gas station, Albany Typewriter Exchange, and Toys and Beyond. In addition she was very supportive of the service organizations he was involved in. They even helped sponsor an Australian Rotary Exchange student (Russell) who became family. Most of all she was the "glue" that held the family together at home. They enjoyed travels to Jamaica, Germany, Switzerland, England, cruising the Mediterranean countries, Hawaii as well as exploring the Pacific Northwest and Canada. Otis was especially good at planning and executing many family gatherings and adventures. She maintained many lifelong friendships and helped to organize her high school class reunions at Elmer's. She was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist church.