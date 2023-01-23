August 22, 1924 - January 21, 2023

Otis Arlie King was born August 22, 1924 in Holley, Oregon to Oran and Etta King. He died January 21, 2023 at Evergreen Hospice in Albany.

He joined the army in 1943 and landed on Utah beach at D+90. He spent time in the St. Nazaire area, then in the Saar area of Germany during the Battle of the Bulge, and eventually advancing to the Ruhr Valley by VE-Day After spending some months in Czechoslovakia he returned to the US.

After the war he and his brother-in-law Dell Starr, moved to Anchorage, Alaska to build houses. After briefly working for the railroad, he was hired as a journeyman carpenter and cabinet maker at Elmendorf AFB where he worked until retirement in 1977.

Oty met his wife-to-be, Beth Taylor at convention in Wasilla, Alaska. They married in 1953 and made Anchorage their home until 2008 when they moved to Oregon to live on the family farm along the Calapooia River.

He enjoyed hiking, fishing, and hunting in Alaska, always with family and friends. He was well read and enjoyed quoting Robert Service and Rudyard Kipling. In his last years he wrote many poem and stories of his life.He had started work on a new poem the night before his stroke.

Oty made his choice to serve God as a teenager and looked forward to meeting the Lord.

He and his family have been so thankful for devoted caregivers Chelsea Kincaid and Gena Kittle. They helped care for him over the last few months so he could continue to live independently.

Oty was preceded in death by his beloved wife Beth in 2020. He leaves behind children, Lori and Ron (Ruthanne) and grandchildren Cara, Sarah, and Lara, sisters June, Joy (John) and many relatives and friends.

Viewing will be 6 - 8 pm Friday January 27th at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be 10:30 am Saturday January 28th at Sweet Home Evangelical Church. Final burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com