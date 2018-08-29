February 20, 1926 — June 25, 2018
Oscar W. (Bill) Traber, Jr., 92, passed away at home on June 25 in Vista, California, following a brief illness.
Bill was born in Natchitoches, Louisiana and attended Louisiana State University, prior to entrance to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he graduated in 1946. He spent the next 21 years in the Army, retiring with a rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Early in his military career, he earned a Master’s Degree from Harvard University and went on to teach at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. His career took him to post-war Japan, Germany, and Vietnam. He was in the Armored Cavalry, and later learned to fly both fixed wing aircraft and helicopters.
Following his retirement, he then joined Lockheed Aircraft where he was a member of the world-wide marketing team selling L1011 airplanes. After 15 years with Lockheed—his second retirement—he traveled extensively in the US.
He lived the past 50 years in Northridge, Oxnard, Long Beach and Vista, California, respectively.
He and his wife, Margaret (Peggy) Desmond Traber had four children. His wife of more than 35 years died suddenly in 1984 at age 54.
He married his second wife, Jane Williams Traber, in 1985 and was married for over 15 years until her death in 2001. They are survived by her daughter, Diane Fruta, of Long Beach, California.
He is survived by his third wife of 15 years, Arlene Boeve Traber, and her three children, Gary Boeve, Victoria Boeve Kruisselbrink, and Mark Boeve. Bill is also survived by his four children: Oscar W. (Biff) Traber, III of Corvallis, Robert J. Traber of Bridgeport, Connecticut, Margaret Traber Corpolongo of Burlington, Washington and Timothy D. Traber of Carlsbad, California; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A burial at sea and Celebration of Life was held August 22 in Oceanside, California and was attended by the family and friends.