Osa Maude (Newman) Martinson

In 1958 the family moved to Corvallis after Norm accepted a teaching position at Oregon State within the Men's Physical Education Department. The family then made their final move (or so they thought) to Corvallis. Once settled, child number five was welcomed into the family. In 1964 an opportunity of a lifetime was presented to Norm, to teach for one year in Bangkok, Thailand by the Fulbright Foundation. With a nod from Osa a new adventure began. Her passport bares a photo of her and all five children signifying where mom went, so went the kids. As the children were all enrolled in school, Osa found time to work at the American Embassy teaching English as a Second Language to Thai students. Partners in everything they did and wanting the family to experience Thai culture, she and Norm hosted countless parties for American Peace Corps volunteers, Thai students, their families and explored Thailand. Waterskiing in the Gulf of Thailand, visiting local markets and temples became the family's weekend adventures.